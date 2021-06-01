Analysts Mean recommendation for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) was 1.60: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), which is $44.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $44.53 after opening rate of $42.28 while the lowest price it went was recorded $41.572 before closing at $42.32.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, GrowGeneration Appoints Paul Rutenis as Chief Merchant Officer. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen” or the “Company”) the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced the appointment of Paul Rutenis as Chief Merchant Officer (CMO), effective June 21, 2021. You can read further details here

GrowGeneration Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.75 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $33.02 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) full year performance was 571.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrowGeneration Corp. shares are logging -34.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 638.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.01 and $67.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3682944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) recorded performance in the market was 10.42%, having the revenues showcasing -14.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.49B, as it employees total of 360 workers.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GrowGeneration Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.72, with a change in the price was noted +4.12. In a similar fashion, GrowGeneration Corp. posted a movement of +10.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,346,341 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRWG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of GrowGeneration Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of GrowGeneration Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.45%, alongside a boost of 571.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.30% during last recorded quarter.