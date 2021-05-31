Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Quarterly Performance is -43.75%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) was valued at $1.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.45 while reaching the peak value of $1.57 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.42. The stock current value is $1.53.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Sphere 3D Corp. to Debut Its First Mining Solution for Cryptocurrencies: SnapMine. Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2021) – Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) (the “Company” or “Sphere 3D”), a company delivering containerization, virtualization and data management solutions, announced today an expansion of its SnapServer line to include solutions for cryptocurrency mining, called SnapMine, to be available in Q3 2021. You can read further details here

Sphere 3D Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.4900 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/21.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) full year performance was -32.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sphere 3D Corp. shares are logging -72.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $5.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1209863 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) recorded performance in the market was 6.99%, having the revenues showcasing -43.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.60M, as it employees total of 429 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sphere 3D Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2921, with a change in the price was noted -0.0200. In a similar fashion, Sphere 3D Corp. posted a movement of -1.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,340,034 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

Raw Stochastic average of Sphere 3D Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.74%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sphere 3D Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.56%, alongside a downfall of -32.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -43.75% during last recorded quarter.