Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Genpact Limited (G) was up 1.15%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Genpact Limited (G). It is currently valued at $45.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $45.85, after setting-off with the price of $45.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $45.33 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $45.22.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Genpact to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference. Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced “Tiger” Tyagarajan, president and chief executive officer and Ed Fitzpatrick, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at William Blair’s 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 2. The discussion with begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 30 minutes. You can read further details here

Genpact Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.00 on 04/28/21, with the lowest value was $38.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Genpact Limited (G) full year performance was 27.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genpact Limited shares are logging -6.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.91 and $49.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1237434 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genpact Limited (G) recorded performance in the market was 10.59%, having the revenues showcasing 12.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.47B, as it employees total of 96500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genpact Limited (G)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genpact Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.01, with a change in the price was noted +4.61. In a similar fashion, Genpact Limited posted a movement of +11.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,651,181 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for G is recording 0.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.96.

Genpact Limited (G): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genpact Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genpact Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.51%, alongside a boost of 27.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.22% during last recorded quarter.