Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) was up 0.60%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM). It is currently valued at $233.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $239.2638, after setting-off with the price of $233.67. Company’s stock value dipped to $233.205 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $231.89.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Atlassian Co-CEOs Adopt New 10b5-1 Trading Plans. Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced that Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes, co-CEOs, co-founders and directors of Atlassian, each adopted a new stock trading plan in February 2021 in accordance with guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the policies of Atlassian regarding stock transactions. You can read further details here

Atlassian Corporation Plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $262.40 on 02/19/21, with the lowest value was $198.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/29/21.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) full year performance was 25.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlassian Corporation Plc shares are logging -11.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $160.01 and $262.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1005086 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) recorded performance in the market was -0.25%, having the revenues showcasing -7.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.99B, as it employees total of 4907 workers.

Specialists analysis on Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlassian Corporation Plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 230.00, with a change in the price was noted -1.14. In a similar fashion, Atlassian Corporation Plc posted a movement of -0.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,491,404 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TEAM is recording 1.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Trends and Technical analysis: Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.75%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.82%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.83%, alongside a boost of 25.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.24% during last recorded quarter.