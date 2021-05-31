Progyny Inc. (PGNY) market price of $64.04 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Progyny Inc. (PGNY), which is $64.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $65.45 after opening rate of $63.109 while the lowest price it went was recorded $62.355 before closing at $60.99.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Largest Research Study on Decision Making of Single or Coupled Intended Fathers Selected for Presentation at 2021 ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting and 69th Annual Pacific Coast Reproductive Society Meeting. Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, along with RMA of Connecticut, RMA of New York, and Stanford University partnered on the largest research study on decision making by single or coupled intended fathers in their family building using assisted reproductive technology (ART) treatment to become parents. You can read further details here

Progyny Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.45 on 05/28/21, with the lowest value was $38.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) full year performance was 156.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Progyny Inc. shares are logging 4.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 201.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.21 and $61.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1118318 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Progyny Inc. (PGNY) recorded performance in the market was 51.07%, having the revenues showcasing 46.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.40B, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Progyny Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.24, with a change in the price was noted +21.43. In a similar fashion, Progyny Inc. posted a movement of +50.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 894,038 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PGNY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Progyny Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Progyny Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 84.50%, alongside a boost of 156.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.75% during last recorded quarter.