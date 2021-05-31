Here is why Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 1.56%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS), which is $78.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $78.71 after opening rate of $78.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $77.83 before closing at $78.71.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Otis Announces Global ESG Goals. Sets vision in motion through Environmental, Social and Governance Platform. You can read further details here

Otis Worldwide Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.69 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $61.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) full year performance was 48.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otis Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -1.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.18 and $79.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1914089 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) recorded performance in the market was 15.96%, having the revenues showcasing 20.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.78B, as it employees total of 69000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Otis Worldwide Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 69.34, with a change in the price was noted +13.23. In a similar fashion, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted a movement of +20.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,831,950 in trading volumes.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.97%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Otis Worldwide Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.25%, alongside a boost of 48.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.64% during last recorded quarter.