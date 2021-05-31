Here is why JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.76%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD), which is $28.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.45 after opening rate of $28.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.57 before closing at $28.01.

Recently in News on May 19, 2021, JELD-WEN Canada Named Manufacturer of the Year Winner from ENERGY STAR. JELD-WEN of Canada, a subsidiary of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), was named the ENERGY STAR® Manufacturer of the Year in the category of Windows and Doors for 2021. The ENERGY STAR® Canada Awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. JELD-WEN of Canada has won this award five times over the last seven years bringing their total ENERGY STAR® award count to eight. The ENERGY STAR® program is internationally recognized and the symbol is known broadly by consumers as a trusted mark for high efficiency products. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.47 on 04/27/21, with the lowest value was $23.59 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) full year performance was 105.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares are logging -10.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.33 and $31.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1398500 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) recorded performance in the market was 10.45%, having the revenues showcasing -8.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.81B, as it employees total of 23000 workers.

Analysts verdict on JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JELD-WEN Holding Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.34, with a change in the price was noted +2.46. In a similar fashion, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. posted a movement of +9.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 646,347 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JELD is recording 1.80 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.76.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.72%, alongside a boost of 105.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.46% during last recorded quarter.