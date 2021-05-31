Here is why Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) recent weekly performance of 0.80% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX). It is currently valued at $10.04. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.18, after setting-off with the price of $9.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.96 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.96.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with The Beachbody Company and Myx Fitness. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FRX) (“Forest Road”), today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective its Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with Forest Road’s special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting stockholders of Forest Road will consider the previously announced proposed business combination with The Beachbody Company Group, LLC (“Beachbody”), a leader in subscription health and wellness that offers comprehensive digital streaming fitness and nutrition solutions, and Myx Fitness Holdings, LLC (“Myx Fitness”) an at-home connected fitness platform. Forest Road has set a record date of May 6, 2021 (the “Record Date”) and a meeting date of June 24, 2021 for its Special Meeting. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Forest Road Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -44.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.72 and $18.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1329692 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX) recorded performance in the market was -4.11%, having the revenues showcasing -20.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 301.20M.

Analysts verdict on Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Forest Road Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (FRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Forest Road Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Forest Road Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.11%. The shares 0.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.82% during last recorded quarter.