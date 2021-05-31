Here is why Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 6.45%

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is priced at $25.13 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $25.52 and reached a high price of $25.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $25.51. The stock touched a low price of $24.67.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Dada Group Announces Inclusion in MSCI ACWI Index. Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that it will be included in the MSCI ACWI Index, effective after the U.S. market close on May 27, 2021. MSCI Inc., a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, announced this inclusion in its May 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dada Nexus Limited shares are logging -58.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.60 and $61.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1153893 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) recorded performance in the market was -31.15%, having the revenues showcasing -31.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.01B, as it employees total of 2440 workers.

Specialists analysis on Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Dada Nexus Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.34, with a change in the price was noted -13.51. In a similar fashion, Dada Nexus Limited posted a movement of -34.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,534,948 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DADA is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Raw Stochastic average of Dada Nexus Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.15%. The shares increased approximately by 4.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.51% during last recorded quarter.