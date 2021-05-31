Here is why Azul S.A. (AZUL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.96%

Azul S.A. (AZUL) is priced at $24.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.90 and reached a high price of $25.14, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $25.44. The stock touched a low price of $24.37.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, Azul Statement on the LATAM Codeshare and Potential Industry Consolidation. Azul, the largest airline in Brazil in terms of destinations and departures updates the market on its codeshare with LATAM and possible industry consolidation. Azul believes that consolidation is an important part of the post-pandemic industry response and the Company is in a strong position to drive that consolidation. The Company has hired advisors and is actively exploring industry consolidation opportunities in the region. You can read further details here

Azul S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.50 on 05/26/21, with the lowest value was $18.00 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/21.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) full year performance was 209.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Azul S.A. shares are logging -6.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.72 and $26.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1004887 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Azul S.A. (AZUL) recorded performance in the market was 8.28%, having the revenues showcasing 15.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.84B, as it employees total of 9557 workers.

The Analysts eye on Azul S.A. (AZUL)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Azul S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.85, with a change in the price was noted +2.98. In a similar fashion, Azul S.A. posted a movement of +13.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,284,517 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Raw Stochastic average of Azul S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Azul S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 21.13%, alongside a boost of 209.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.58% during last recorded quarter.