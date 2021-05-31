HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Quarterly Performance is -6.83%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) was valued at $75.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $75.96 while reaching the peak value of $76.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $75.96. The stock current value is $76.53.

Recently in News on November 3, 2020, HDFC Bank Is Numero Uno in Indian Financial Sector: Asiamoney Poll. Secures coveted honour for 2nd year in a row. You can read further details here

HDFC Bank Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $84.70 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $67.73 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) full year performance was 82.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HDFC Bank Limited shares are logging -9.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.61 and $84.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1040962 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) recorded performance in the market was 5.91%, having the revenues showcasing -6.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 139.84B, as it employees total of 120093 workers.

Specialists analysis on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

During the last month, 37 analysts gave the HDFC Bank Limited a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.90, with a change in the price was noted +4.99. In a similar fashion, HDFC Bank Limited posted a movement of +6.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,557,614 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Raw Stochastic average of HDFC Bank Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.59%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.20%, alongside a boost of 82.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.83% during last recorded quarter.