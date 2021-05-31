Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 6.95%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) was valued at $20.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.45 while reaching the peak value of $21.69 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.45. The stock current value is $21.32.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Frontier Airlines to Participate in the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC), today announced that James Dempsey, EVP and chief financial officer, Frontier Airlines, will participate in the Ultra-Low-Cost-Carrier panel discussion at the Wolfe Research Transportation and Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 25th at 10:20 AM EDT. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -3.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.26 and $22.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1249628 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) recorded performance in the market was 13.10%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.41B, as it employees total of 5005 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Frontier Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ULCC is recording 1.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Technical breakdown of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.30%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.10%. The shares increased approximately by 12.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.28% in the period of the last 30 days.