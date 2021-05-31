Do First BanCorp. (FBP) beta value of 1.41 signposts another twist?

First BanCorp. (FBP) is priced at $12.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.84 and reached a high price of $12.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $12.86. The stock touched a low price of $12.61.

Recently in News on May 3, 2021, First BanCorp. Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock. First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Series A through E Noncumulative Perpetual Monthly Income Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”):. You can read further details here

First BanCorp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.25 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $8.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

First BanCorp. (FBP) full year performance was 133.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First BanCorp. shares are logging -3.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.94 and $13.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1254937 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First BanCorp. (FBP) recorded performance in the market was 38.72%, having the revenues showcasing 15.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.77B, as it employees total of 3317 workers.

Market experts do have their say about First BanCorp. (FBP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First BanCorp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.26, with a change in the price was noted +3.71. In a similar fashion, First BanCorp. posted a movement of +40.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,931,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FBP is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Technical breakdown of First BanCorp. (FBP)

Raw Stochastic average of First BanCorp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of First BanCorp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.99%, alongside a boost of 133.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.93% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.75% during last recorded quarter.