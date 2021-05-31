Do Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) beta value of 2.83 signposts another twist?

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is priced at $17.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.21 and reached a high price of $17.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.04. The stock touched a low price of $16.82.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, IASA rating downgrade the safety oversight applied by the Mexican Aviation Authority from Category 1 to Category 2 by the Federal Aviation Administration. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), an ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States of America and Central America, informs that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration of the United States of America (FAA) has today determined that the safety oversight applied by Mexican Federal Civil Aviation Authority (AFAC) does not fully adhere to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and has downgraded the country’s safety rating from Category 1 to Category 2. Under the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) program, the FAA audits peer aviation authorities to determine whether their oversight programs comply with ICAO annexes. You can read further details here

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.73 on 05/20/21, with the lowest value was $10.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) full year performance was 245.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -7.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 265.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.72 and $18.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1070323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) recorded performance in the market was 38.89%, having the revenues showcasing 10.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.85B, as it employees total of 5146 workers.

Specialists analysis on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.77, with a change in the price was noted +5.51. In a similar fashion, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of +46.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 508,853 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VLRS is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.18%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.37%, alongside a boost of 245.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.72% during last recorded quarter.