ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 959.57K

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) is priced at $18.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.25 and reached a high price of $18.15, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $17.01. The stock touched a low price of $17.235.

Recently in News on May 14, 2021, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. Announces Registration Statement in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Proterra Inc has been Declared Effective and Sets June 11, 2021 as the Meeting Date for The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC) (“ArcLight”) today announced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 of ArcLight (File No. 333-252674) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which includes a definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with ArcLight’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”) to consider the previously announced proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Proterra Inc (“Proterra”). Today, ArcLight began mailing the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to shareholders of ArcLight as of the record date established for voting on the Business Combination. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. shares are logging -41.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $31.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1048659 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) recorded performance in the market was 63.81%, having the revenues showcasing -14.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 590.06M.

The Analysts eye on ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.08, with a change in the price was noted +7.31. In a similar fashion, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. posted a movement of +67.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,283,447 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ACTC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC)

Raw Stochastic average of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.42%.

Considering, the past performance of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.81%. The shares increased approximately by 9.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.47% during last recorded quarter.