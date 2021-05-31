Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) market price of $75.77 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) was valued at $75.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $75.81 while reaching the peak value of $76.072 and lowest value recorded on the day was $75.67. The stock current value is $75.77.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, AB InBev Shares How to Overcome the Global Crisis Facing SMEs in the Hospitality Industry. After working closely with vulnerable SMEs around the globe, AB InBev has a valuable perspective on how to protect and revitalize them. You can read further details here

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $76.32 on 05/27/21, with the lowest value was $57.13 for the same time period, recorded on 02/26/21.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) full year performance was 61.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are logging -0.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 64.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.19 and $76.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1257786 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) recorded performance in the market was 8.38%, having the revenues showcasing 27.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 128.24B, as it employees total of 163695 workers.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 67.10, with a change in the price was noted +5.02. In a similar fashion, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV posted a movement of +7.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,457,621 in trading volumes.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.44%, alongside a boost of 61.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.69% during last recorded quarter.