Why is Quantum Corporation (QMCO) up 108.42% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Quantum Corporation (QMCO). It is currently valued at $8.17. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.55, after setting-off with the price of $8.45. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.03 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.82.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Quantum Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results. Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Quantum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.47 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $6.14 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) full year performance was 108.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quantum Corporation shares are logging -13.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.59 and $9.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1167532 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quantum Corporation (QMCO) recorded performance in the market was 33.50%, having the revenues showcasing -2.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 462.99M, as it employees total of 829 workers.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quantum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.20, with a change in the price was noted +1.81. In a similar fashion, Quantum Corporation posted a movement of +28.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 419,858 in trading volumes.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Quantum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.82%, alongside a boost of 108.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by -6.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.04% during last recorded quarter.