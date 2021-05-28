Why is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) up 29.97% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). It is currently valued at $5.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.58, after setting-off with the price of $5.53. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.43 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.56.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.: Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors has approved as of today, on May 13, 2021, the payment up to December 31, 2021 of the following earnings to stockholders, based on the final stockholding position registered on May 24, 2021, with its shares traded “ex-rights” as of May 25, 2021:. You can read further details here

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.35 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $4.31 for the same time period, recorded on 03/03/21.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was 29.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -10.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.85 and $6.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14786636 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was -7.98%, having the revenues showcasing 23.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.38B, as it employees total of 97097 workers.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.14, with a change in the price was noted -0.20. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of -3.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 39,279,160 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 3.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.30.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.81%, alongside a boost of 29.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.24% during last recorded quarter.