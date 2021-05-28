Time to Buy Beat-Down Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT), which is $0.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.06 after opening rate of $1.03 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.83 before closing at $1.01.

Recently in News on May 7, 2021, PINTEC Announces Results of 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced that it held its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”) on May 7, 2021. At the EGM, the shareholders:. You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9900 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.7603 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was 3.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -70.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $2.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3145351 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was -8.99%, having the revenues showcasing -36.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.67M, as it employees total of 157 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2263, with a change in the price was noted -0.0981. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of -9.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,553,108 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.71%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.11%, alongside a boost of 3.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.65% in the 7-day charts and went down by -4.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.30% during last recorded quarter.