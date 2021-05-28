Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.15

For the readers interested in the stock health of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA). It is currently valued at $1.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.69, after setting-off with the price of $1.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.59 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.66.

Recently in News on May 19, 2021, Surgalign Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care through the evolution of digital surgery, today announced that the management team will participate at the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. You can read further details here

Surgalign Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.4600 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/21.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) full year performance was -37.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares are logging -52.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.46 and $3.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2972257 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA) recorded performance in the market was -24.20%, having the revenues showcasing -31.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.10M, as it employees total of 197 workers.

Analysts verdict on Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1209, with a change in the price was noted -0.0550. In a similar fashion, Surgalign Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -2.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,686,092 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SRGA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Surgalign Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Surgalign Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.85%, alongside a downfall of -37.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.97% during last recorded quarter.