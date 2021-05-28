Recent Change of 1.64% in the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is priced at $1.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.76 and reached a high price of $1.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.83. The stock touched a low price of $1.74.

Recently in News on May 28, 2021, Titan Medical Receives License Fee of $10 Million Upon Achievement of Milestone Under Medtronic Development Agreement. Completion of Second Technical Milestone Marks Third Achievement Under Development and License Agreement. You can read further details here

Titan Medical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4661 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $1.4200 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) full year performance was 577.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Titan Medical Inc. shares are logging -46.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 615.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $3.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5985905 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) recorded performance in the market was 7.02%, having the revenues showcasing -15.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 200.43M.

Specialists analysis on Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Titan Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0250, with a change in the price was noted -0.0170. In a similar fashion, Titan Medical Inc. posted a movement of -0.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,008,115 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.51%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 125.93%, alongside a boost of 577.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.28% during last recorded quarter.