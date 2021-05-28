Reason’s why LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $15.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL). It is currently valued at $10.77. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.25, after setting-off with the price of $10.18. Company’s stock value dipped to $10.16 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.23.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, LG Display Brings Next-Generation OLED Solutions to SID 2021. LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will showcase its differentiated OLED products at the ‘SID (Society for Information Display) 2021’ exhibition to be held online between the 17th and 21st of May. You can read further details here

LG Display Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.31 on 04/27/21, with the lowest value was $8.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) full year performance was 145.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LG Display Co. Ltd. shares are logging -12.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.09 and $12.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2334239 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) recorded performance in the market was 21.21%, having the revenues showcasing 2.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.28B, as it employees total of 60429 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the LG Display Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.31, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, LG Display Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +23.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 692,971 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPL is recording 1.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Technical breakdown of LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL)

Raw Stochastic average of LG Display Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LG Display Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.29%, alongside a boost of 145.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.40% during last recorded quarter.