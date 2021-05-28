Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -0.72

At the end of the latest market close, Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) was valued at $2.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.00 while reaching the peak value of $3.32 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.00. The stock current value is $3.32.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Performant Financial Corporation Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2021. Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT), (the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States, today reported the following financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021:. You can read further details here

Performant Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.32 on 05/27/21, with the lowest value was $0.83 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) full year performance was 453.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Performant Financial Corporation shares are logging 3.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 514.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1061882 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) recorded performance in the market was 276.84%, having the revenues showcasing 145.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 160.72M, as it employees total of 1269 workers.

Specialists analysis on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Performant Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.74, with a change in the price was noted +2.42. In a similar fashion, Performant Financial Corporation posted a movement of +268.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,347,317 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PFMT is recording 1.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT)

Raw Stochastic average of Performant Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.06%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 276.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 304.88%, alongside a boost of 453.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 47.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 145.93% during last recorded quarter.