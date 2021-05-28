LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.88M in the recent 3 months

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is priced at $51.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.83 and reached a high price of $51.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.57. The stock touched a low price of $50.75.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, LKQ Corporation Acquires Green Bean Battery. LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, today announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Green Bean Battery, LLC (“Green Bean”). Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer, which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life. Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the United States. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customers’ preferred locations in each of these trading zones where LKQ operates today. Green Bean currently reconditions batteries for hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda, General Motors, Lexus, and Nissan. You can read further details here

LKQ Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.52 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $34.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) full year performance was 84.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LKQ Corporation shares are logging -0.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.00 and $51.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3443863 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LKQ Corporation (LKQ) recorded performance in the market was 44.98%, having the revenues showcasing 29.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.37B, as it employees total of 44000 workers.

Analysts verdict on LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.43, with a change in the price was noted +16.37. In a similar fashion, LKQ Corporation posted a movement of +47.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,891,743 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKQ is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of LKQ Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of LKQ Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.83%, alongside a boost of 84.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.70% during last recorded quarter.