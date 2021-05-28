iPower Inc. (IPW) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 675.11K

iPower Inc. (IPW) is priced at $6.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.35 and reached a high price of $6.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.30. The stock touched a low price of $5.203.

Recently in News on May 21, 2021, iPower Inc. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Overallotment Option in Connection with Initial Public Offering. iPower Inc. (Nasdaq: IPW) (“iPower”), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, today announced that it has completed the sale of an additional 504,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $5.00 per share pursuant to the exercise in full of the overallotment option granted to the underwriters in connection with iPower’s recently completed initial public offering (“IPO”), at which iPower sold a total of 3,360,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $5.00 per share. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iPower Inc. shares are logging -21.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.80 and $7.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 518015 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iPower Inc. (IPW) recorded performance in the market was 4.88%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 151.04M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

Analysts verdict on iPower Inc. (IPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the iPower Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPW is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

iPower Inc. (IPW): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of iPower Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.88%.