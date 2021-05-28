Here is why Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 11.33%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH), which is $5.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.58 after opening rate of $4.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.05 before closing at $4.42.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, Reviva Announces Pricing of Upsized $30 Million Underwritten Public Offering. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, announced today the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and accompanying investor warrants to purchase up to 6,000,000 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) is being sold together with one investor warrant to purchase 0.75 shares of common stock at a combined effective price of $3.75. The investor warrants will be immediately exercisable at an exercise price of $4.125 per share of common stock and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Reviva has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock and/or investor warrants to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price less discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.61 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $3.93 for the same time period, recorded on 04/15/21.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) full year performance was -46.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares are logging -63.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.93 and $15.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1155320 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) recorded performance in the market was -36.54%, having the revenues showcasing -39.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.29M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Analysts verdict on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.04, with a change in the price was noted -3.35. In a similar fashion, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -37.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 982,714 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RVPH is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.97%, alongside a downfall of -46.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.74% during last recorded quarter.