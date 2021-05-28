Do Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) beta value of 1.17 signposts another twist?

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) is priced at $2.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.92 and reached a high price of $1.9577, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.92. The stock touched a low price of $1.86.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Urban Tea Announces the Establishment of New Subsidiary for its Planned Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business. Urban Tea Inc. (the “Company”, “we” or “Urban Tea”) (NASDAQ: MYT), announces the establishment of a new wholly-owned subsidiary in China under the name of Hunan Bit Brother Holding Limited (“Hunan Bit Brother”). Hunan Bit Brother shall conduct the Company’s planned business including but not limited to global cryptocurrency mine distribution, HashRate leasing, global cryptocurrency cross-regional payment and settlement system, cryptocurrency mining pool building and running, cryptocurrency deposit and loan, non-homogeneous tokens, and cryptocurrency exchange services. Hunan Bit Brother shall begin applying for the required licenses and certifications in different countries and regions. Taking advantage of the current market awareness, we believe that our planned business through Hunan Bit Brother will bring in revenue and growth for the Company and its shareholders. You can read further details here

Urban Tea Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.6924 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.6600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) full year performance was -62.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban Tea Inc. shares are logging -85.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $14.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2274620 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) recorded performance in the market was 10.34%, having the revenues showcasing -56.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.52M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Analysts verdict on Urban Tea Inc. (MYT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban Tea Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.1046, with a change in the price was noted +0.3882. In a similar fashion, Urban Tea Inc. posted a movement of +22.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,140,331 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MYT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Tea Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Urban Tea Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.23%, alongside a downfall of -62.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.16% during last recorded quarter.