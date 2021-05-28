Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) market price of $10.99 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR), which is $10.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.19 after opening rate of $10.17 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.945 before closing at $10.12.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, Clever Leaves to Present at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on June 3, 2021. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator, or MNO, and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, has been invited to present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which is being held virtually from June 3-4, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. shares are logging -43.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.95 and $19.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 565012 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) recorded performance in the market was 23.48%, having the revenues showcasing -16.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 261.67M, as it employees total of 477 workers.

Specialists analysis on Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.31, with a change in the price was noted +2.10. In a similar fashion, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +23.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 947,176 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLVR is recording 0.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Trends and Technical analysis: Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)

Raw Stochastic average of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.48%. The shares increased approximately by 28.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.74% during last recorded quarter.