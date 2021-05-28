CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 11.78%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM), which is $23.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.15 after opening rate of $21.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.62 before closing at $21.60.

Recently in News on May 18, 2021, CEL-SCI Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as well as key clinical and corporate developments. You can read further details here

CEL-SCI Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $40.91 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $11.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) full year performance was 95.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CEL-SCI Corporation shares are logging -42.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.76 and $40.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 993642 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) recorded performance in the market was 102.32%, having the revenues showcasing 32.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 949.97M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Analysts verdict on CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CEL-SCI Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.09, with a change in the price was noted +11.59. In a similar fashion, CEL-SCI Corporation posted a movement of +96.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,119,321 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CEL-SCI Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.45%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CEL-SCI Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 102.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.10%, alongside a boost of 95.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.90% during last recorded quarter.