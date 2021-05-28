Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is on the roll with an average volume of 925.37K in the recent 3 months

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) is priced at $57.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $56.54 and reached a high price of $57.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $56.03. The stock touched a low price of $55.44.

Recently in News on May 14, 2021, sensemetrics Acquired by Bentley Systems, Inc. to Accelerate Infrastructure IoT. IIoT innovator sensemetrics recognized for connectivity and industrial sensor data advancements; bringing active risk management and safety solutions to infrastructure, mining and construction markets. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bentley Systems Incorporated shares are logging 0.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 113.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.00 and $57.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10651322 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) recorded performance in the market was 41.99%, having the revenues showcasing 29.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.63B, as it employees total of 4104 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bentley Systems Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.70, with a change in the price was noted +16.84. In a similar fashion, Bentley Systems Incorporated posted a movement of +41.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 920,416 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSY is recording 1.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.90.

Technical rundown of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Raw Stochastic average of Bentley Systems Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.16%.

Considering, the past performance of Bentley Systems Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.99%. The shares increased approximately by 10.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.67% during last recorded quarter.