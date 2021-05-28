Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is on the roll with an average volume of 21.96M in the recent 3 months

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is priced at $3.39 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.30 and reached a high price of $3.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.37. The stock touched a low price of $3.28.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Ambev SA to Host Earnings Call. Ambev SA (FRA:AMNA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ambev S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.42 on 05/28/21, with the lowest value was $2.38 for the same time period, recorded on 03/02/21.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) full year performance was 45.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambev S.A. shares are logging -0.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.08 and $3.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8146255 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambev S.A. (ABEV) recorded performance in the market was 10.13%, having the revenues showcasing 32.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.04B, as it employees total of 50000 workers.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Ambev S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.89, with a change in the price was noted +0.34. In a similar fashion, Ambev S.A. posted a movement of +11.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,689,561 in trading volumes.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ambev S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.04%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ambev S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.41%, alongside a boost of 45.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.16% during last recorded quarter.