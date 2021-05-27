Why is Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) up 199.33% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK). It is currently valued at $22.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.94, after setting-off with the price of $23.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.2015 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $24.68.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, Ranpak Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock. Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a leading provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the pricing of a registered underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $21.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $94.5 million to the Company and approximately $10.5 million to certain selling security holders of Ranpak (the “Selling Security Holders”). The offering consists of 4,500,000 shares being offered by Ranpak and 500,000 shares being offered by the Selling Security Holders. In addition, Ranpak granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase 750,000 additional shares, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on June 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Ranpak Holdings Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.45 on 05/25/21, with the lowest value was $13.08 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) full year performance was 199.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares are logging -12.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 229.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.79 and $25.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1736418 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) recorded performance in the market was 66.59%, having the revenues showcasing 23.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.65B, as it employees total of 645 workers.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.21, with a change in the price was noted +8.95. In a similar fashion, Ranpak Holdings Corp. posted a movement of +66.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 348,347 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PACK is recording 0.82 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.82.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ranpak Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.47%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ranpak Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.55%, alongside a boost of 199.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.77% during last recorded quarter.