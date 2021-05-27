Why is Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) up 210.37% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) was valued at $5.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.63 while reaching the peak value of $6.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.63. The stock current value is $6.50.

Recently in News on April 30, 2021, Jiayin Group Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020. Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2021. The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. You can read further details here

Jiayin Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.95 on 03/22/21, with the lowest value was $3.05 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) full year performance was 210.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jiayin Group Inc. shares are logging -78.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 229.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.97 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 561479 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) recorded performance in the market was 113.11%, having the revenues showcasing 37.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 367.06M, as it employees total of 894 workers.

Analysts verdict on Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jiayin Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.47, with a change in the price was noted +3.45. In a similar fashion, Jiayin Group Inc. posted a movement of +113.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,971,633 in trading volumes.

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Jiayin Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jiayin Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 113.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.35%, alongside a boost of 210.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.13% during last recorded quarter.