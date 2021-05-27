Why is Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) up 223.97% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) was valued at $1.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.82 while reaching the peak value of $1.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.75. The stock current value is $1.80.

Recently in News on May 21, 2021, Ampio Pharmaceuticals to Present Poster at the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM) 23rd International Congress. The company’s findings will be showcased to over 400 clinicians, respiratory health and critical care professionals, aerosol scientists, engineers, product development and regulatory experts. You can read further details here

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5900 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) full year performance was 223.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -39.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 296.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1360053 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) recorded performance in the market was 13.21%, having the revenues showcasing 6.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 350.44M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7494, with a change in the price was noted +0.2100. In a similar fashion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +13.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,913,492 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.67%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.73%, alongside a boost of 223.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.51% during last recorded quarter.