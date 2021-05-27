Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) was down -7.96%

At the end of the latest market close, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) was valued at $23.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.85 while reaching the peak value of $24.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.985. The stock current value is $21.62.

Recently in News on May 19, 2021, MINISO Announces Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) (“MINISO” or the “Company”), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares are logging -38.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.98 and $35.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 862830 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) recorded performance in the market was -10.99%, having the revenues showcasing -13.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.14B, as it employees total of 3011 workers.

The Analysts eye on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.92, with a change in the price was noted -3.65. In a similar fashion, MINISO Group Holding Limited posted a movement of -14.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 823,592 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.46%.

Considering, the past performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.99%. The shares increased approximately by -0.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.58% during last recorded quarter.