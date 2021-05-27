Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) was up 6.67%

For the readers interested in the stock health of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX). It is currently valued at $1.44. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.36, after setting-off with the price of $1.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.24 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.35.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Presentation on the Use of DSUVIAÂ® for Plastic Surgery Procedures Selected for “Best Papers” Session at the California Society of Plastic Surgeons Annual Meeting. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced an upcoming podium presentation on DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet 30 mcg) which was selected for the Best Papers of the Regional Societies session at the California Society of Plastic Surgeons 71st Annual Meeting in Monterey CA. You can read further details here

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9400 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $1.0200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) full year performance was -13.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -51.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.01 and $2.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1161635 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) recorded performance in the market was 8.87%, having the revenues showcasing -30.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 162.11M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7098, with a change in the price was noted +0.2150. In a similar fashion, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +17.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,546,768 in trading volumes.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.81%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.53%, alongside a downfall of -13.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.41% during last recorded quarter.