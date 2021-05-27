Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.44M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), which is $150.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $150.89 after opening rate of $148.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $148.00 before closing at $148.32.

Recently in News on May 14, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Pioneer Natural Resources Company- PXD. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 14, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Pioneer Natural Resources Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $175.37 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $111.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) full year performance was 59.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares are logging -14.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.58 and $175.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2532329 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) recorded performance in the market was 31.96%, having the revenues showcasing 0.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.65B, as it employees total of 1853 workers.

Analysts verdict on Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

During the last month, 25 analysts gave the Pioneer Natural Resources Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 146.58, with a change in the price was noted +36.40. In a similar fashion, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted a movement of +31.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,657,506 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXD is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Pioneer Natural Resources Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Pioneer Natural Resources Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.82%, alongside a boost of 59.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.83% during last recorded quarter.