Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Quarterly Performance is -11.80%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) was valued at $5.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.63 while reaching the peak value of $6.15 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.63. The stock current value is $6.13.

Recently in News on April 30, 2021, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Announces Appointment of Mr. Hao Liu as Co-Chief Executive Officer. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company” or “MFH”) (Nasdaq: MFH) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Hao Liu as co-Chief Executive Officer, effective on May 1, 2021. You can read further details here

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.14 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $3.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) full year performance was 269.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares are logging -53.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 308.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $13.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 919369 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) recorded performance in the market was 96.07%, having the revenues showcasing -11.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.15M, as it employees total of 22 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.97, with a change in the price was noted +2.86. In a similar fashion, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. posted a movement of +85.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 701,126 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MFH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 96.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.30%, alongside a boost of 269.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.80% during last recorded quarter.