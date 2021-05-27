Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.66M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ), which is $0.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.65 after opening rate of $0.64 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.64 before closing at $0.64.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, Kelso Technologies Inc. Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021. Kelso Technologies Inc. (â€œKelsoâ€ or the â€œCompanyâ€), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) reports that the Company has released the unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2021. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Kelso Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4800 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $0.5293 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) full year performance was 21.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kelso Technologies Inc. shares are logging -55.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $1.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 824824 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ) recorded performance in the market was 18.15%, having the revenues showcasing -39.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.88M.

Specialists analysis on Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8590, with a change in the price was noted +0.1139. In a similar fashion, Kelso Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +20.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,461,668 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Kelso Technologies Inc. (KIQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Kelso Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.23%, alongside a boost of 21.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.31% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.25% during last recorded quarter.