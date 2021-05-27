Here is why WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.59%

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is priced at $8.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.60 and reached a high price of $8.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.43. The stock touched a low price of $7.5601.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Media ReleaseWISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. You can read further details here

WISeKey International Holding AG had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.40 on 03/24/21, with the lowest value was $5.45 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) full year performance was 70.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, WISeKey International Holding AG shares are logging -63.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.32 and $22.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 926858 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) recorded performance in the market was 15.51%, having the revenues showcasing 12.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 122.28M.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.69, with a change in the price was noted +1.10. In a similar fashion, WISeKey International Holding AG posted a movement of +15.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,486,643 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WKEY is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of WISeKey International Holding AG in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.41%.

If we look into the earlier routines of WISeKey International Holding AG, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.58%, alongside a boost of 70.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 10.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.65% during last recorded quarter.