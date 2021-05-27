Here is why Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) recent weekly performance of 1.41% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO). It is currently valued at $3.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.65, after setting-off with the price of $3.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.31 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.27.

Recently in News on April 7, 2021, NFT Platform CyberWorld V0.1 Unveiled by Sino-Global and CyberMiles. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global,” the “Company” or “We”) today unveiled the CyberWorld V0.1 NFT (non-fungible tokens) platform in collaboration with e-commerce public chain CyberMiles. CyberWorld is now open and providing global NFT project, event and product information using an early registration portal www.cybermiles.io/en-us/nft/nft/. You can read further details here

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.28 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) full year performance was 92.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares are logging -70.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $12.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 774668 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) recorded performance in the market was 74.76%, having the revenues showcasing -52.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.32M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.49, with a change in the price was noted +1.54. In a similar fashion, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. posted a movement of +74.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,736,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SINO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

Raw Stochastic average of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.26%, alongside a boost of 92.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -52.44% during last recorded quarter.