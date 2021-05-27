Gear up for the change! Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) has hit the volume of 921393

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) is priced at $16.88 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.12 and reached a high price of $17.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.74. The stock touched a low price of $14.68.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, theScore Issues Statement Following the Passing of Bill C-218 by the House of Commons. Legislation to Legalize Single Event Sports Betting in Canada Now Moves to the Senate for Reading and Adoption. You can read further details here

Score Media and Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) full year performance was 292.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares are logging -62.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 318.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.03 and $45.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 921393 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) recorded performance in the market was 41.34%, having the revenues showcasing -45.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 849.78M, as it employees total of 258 workers.

The Analysts eye on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Score Media and Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.75%.

Considering, the past performance of Score Media and Gaming Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 213.52%, alongside a boost of 292.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.34% during last recorded quarter.