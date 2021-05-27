Gear up for the change! Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has hit the volume of 763501

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR), which is $28.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.035 after opening rate of $29.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.84 before closing at $29.60.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Endeavor to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global entertainment, sports and content company, will release its first quarter 2021 results after market hours on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, followed by an audio webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results and provide a business update. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -15.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.25 and $33.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 763501 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) recorded performance in the market was 11.63%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.14B, as it employees total of 6400 workers.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.63%.