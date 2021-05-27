Do John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) beta value of 1.60 signposts another twist?

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is priced at $141.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $130.00 and reached a high price of $141.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $128.01. The stock touched a low price of $130.00.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, JBT Corporation Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE: JBT) (the “Company”) announced today the pricing on May 25, 2021 of the offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private offering (the “Offering”). The Company also granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the initial closing date of the Offering. The Offering and the convertible note hedge and warrant transactions described below, are expected to close on May 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

John Bean Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $151.64 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $110.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) full year performance was 58.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, John Bean Technologies Corporation shares are logging -6.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $73.46 and $151.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 752966 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) recorded performance in the market was 24.61%, having the revenues showcasing 0.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.47B, as it employees total of 6200 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 134.05, with a change in the price was noted +28.02. In a similar fashion, John Bean Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +24.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 174,652 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JBT is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical breakdown of John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

Raw Stochastic average of John Bean Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of John Bean Technologies Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.51%, alongside a boost of 58.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.65% during last recorded quarter.