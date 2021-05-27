Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.88M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), which is $159.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $160.50 after opening rate of $159.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $157.98 before closing at $158.22.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of XL Fleet, Zoom, Capital One, and Alphabet on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL), ZoomVideo Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Capital One (NYSE: COF), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided. You can read further details here

Capital One Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $162.48 on 05/25/21, with the lowest value was $96.98 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) full year performance was 125.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capital One Financial Corporation shares are logging -1.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.30 and $162.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2950573 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) recorded performance in the market was 61.70%, having the revenues showcasing 34.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 71.60B, as it employees total of 51700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 128.62, with a change in the price was noted +60.99. In a similar fashion, Capital One Financial Corporation posted a movement of +61.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,228,978 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COF is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Technical breakdown of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Capital One Financial Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.13%, alongside a boost of 125.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.05% during last recorded quarter.