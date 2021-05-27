Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) is on the roll with an average volume of 307.24K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) was valued at $10.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.00 while reaching the peak value of $14.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.62. The stock current value is $14.07.

Recently in News on May 26, 2021, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Reports Increased Revenues and Pre-Tax Income in Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Exceeding Both 2020 and 2019 First Quarter Results and Raises Annual Guidance. Generates $91.7 million in total revenues, an increase of 96.7% compared to the fiscal 2020 first quarter and 8.7% compared to the fiscal 2019 first quarter. You can read further details here

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.14 on 05/26/21, with the lowest value was $4.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) full year performance was 539.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares are logging 31.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 617.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.96 and $10.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4157684 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) recorded performance in the market was 229.51%, having the revenues showcasing 111.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 225.82M, as it employees total of 1000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.08, with a change in the price was noted +9.80. In a similar fashion, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. posted a movement of +229.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 487,170 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW)

Raw Stochastic average of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 229.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 245.70%, alongside a boost of 539.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 56.33% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 111.26% during last recorded quarter.