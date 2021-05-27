AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -0.79

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is priced at $2.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.07 and reached a high price of $2.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.11. The stock touched a low price of $2.04.

Recently in News on May 27, 2021, AIM ImmunoTech Announces Two Year Extension of Agreement with Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited to Develop and Test a New Inhalation Delivery Device for Ampligen. Announces plans to conduct Phase 1/2 clinical study incorporating new inhalation technology if the preliminary results of the testing are positive. You can read further details here

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.06 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) full year performance was -9.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares are logging -51.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.60 and $4.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 817001 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) recorded performance in the market was 17.88%, having the revenues showcasing -10.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.39M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.21, with a change in the price was noted +0.19. In a similar fashion, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. posted a movement of +9.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,062,860 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIM is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.39%, alongside a downfall of -9.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.21% during last recorded quarter.