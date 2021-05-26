Time to Buy Beat-Down Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM). It is currently valued at $58.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $59.24, after setting-off with the price of $55.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $55.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $53.72.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Hydrofarm Enters into Agreement to Acquire House & Garden. Manufacturer and Supplier of Hydroponic Nutrients and Equipment to Expand Hydrofarm’s Product Line and Market Position as Company Accelerates Strategic Acquisition Strategy. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. shares are logging -38.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $41.59 and $95.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 681772 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) recorded performance in the market was 11.54%, having the revenues showcasing -19.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.41B, as it employees total of 327 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.00, with a change in the price was noted +8.22. In a similar fashion, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. posted a movement of +16.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 541,690 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYFM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Raw Stochastic average of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.37%.

Considering, the past performance of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.54%. The shares increased approximately by 1.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -19.38% during last recorded quarter.