The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.19

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is priced at $18.70 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.20 and reached a high price of $19.39, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.04. The stock touched a low price of $18.68.

Recently in News on May 24, 2021, Goodyear Underscores Commitment To Corporate Responsibility In 2020 Report. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today released its annual report on corporate responsibility performance. Despite the challenges from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the report summarizes the Company’s actions in 2020 that demonstrate its continued commitment to ethical and sustainable processes, materials and programs. You can read further details here

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.41 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $10.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) full year performance was 132.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company shares are logging -8.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.28 and $20.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3136308 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) recorded performance in the market was 71.40%, having the revenues showcasing 10.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.23B, as it employees total of 62000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.93, with a change in the price was noted +8.07. In a similar fashion, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company posted a movement of +75.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,412,684 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GT is recording 1.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.71.

Technical breakdown of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Raw Stochastic average of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.59%, alongside a boost of 132.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.65% during last recorded quarter.