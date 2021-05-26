Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) market price of $3.95 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) was valued at $4.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.27 while reaching the peak value of $4.5099 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.89. The stock current value is $3.95.

Recently in News on May 25, 2021, Summit Wireless Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Conferences. Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announced that President and CEO Brett Moyer is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences. You can read further details here

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.89 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.40 for the same time period, recorded on 05/04/21.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) full year performance was 50.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares are logging -19.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 129.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.72 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1126937 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) recorded performance in the market was 11.58%, having the revenues showcasing 10.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.27M, as it employees total of 39 workers.

Analysts verdict on Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.42, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +6.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 690,684 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WISA is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 42.09%, alongside a boost of 50.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.34% during last recorded quarter.